Dr. Derek Barker, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Derek Barker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Barker works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Sever's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Associates
    5102 Paulsen St Bldg 3, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1298
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Freiberg's Disease Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 01, 2018
    Dr. Barker has performed Plantar Fascia Release Surgery on both of my husband's heels over the past two years. He is a professional, friendly, knowledgeable doctor who has given my husband quality care. Dr. Barker tried other treatment avenues first for my husband's heel pain including physical therapy and cortisone injections but this still did not relieve the pain and he needed the surgeries. It is easy to make appointments with his office. I highly recommend him.
    Hudsonville — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Derek Barker, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649408998
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital|Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Pms-36
    • Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Barker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barker works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Barker’s profile.

    Dr. Barker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Sever's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

