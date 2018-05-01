Overview

Dr. Derek Barker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Barker works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Sever's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.