Dr. Farrimond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Farrimond works at
Locations
-
1
Firstmed of Southern Nevada LLC3343 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 731-0909
- 2 7324 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 4, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 575-9705
- 3 400 Shadow Ln Ste 104/105, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 731-0909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrimond?
I have been seeing Dr. Farrimond for over 6 years, even followed him through several moves (all farther from where I live). Thankfully he now uses telemed. He's always prompt returning my calls or texts. I would hate to look for someone to replace him.
About Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215901376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrimond accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrimond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrimond works at
Dr. Farrimond has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrimond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrimond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrimond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrimond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrimond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.