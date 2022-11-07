Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD
Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Brackmann saved my life by removing a left facial nerve tumor that was following the cranial nerve into my brain. He then grafted healthy nerve tissue into the portion of my left facial nerve that had to be removed. I had been a hotel showroom orchestra trombone player in Las Vegas and Dr. Brackmann gave me the sad news that I would never play again, with compassion and understanding. As I said, he saved my life, and I will be 85 years old on December 21, of 2022. He even saved my hearing with a complete reconstruction of my left ear canal, and made a new eardrum for me out of some of my muscle tissue. It worked! Dr. Brackmann is a true genius, and the best M.D. I have ever been a patient of. I sometimes watch some of his former operations on my computer. It is a joy to hear his voice again, and to see his amazing skill. He gave God the credit for the successful operation, but God gave us Dr. Brackmann. 22301 B
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Ill Ctrl Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
