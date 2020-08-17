Overview

Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fozouni works at Fozouni OB/GYN & Associates in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.