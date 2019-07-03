Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chattar-Cora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD
Overview
Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Hand Center of San Antonio
Locations
Surgical Practices South Texas11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 265-1924
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chattar- Cora,Is a wonderful Dr. he makes you feel relax and trust worthy he is a wonderful human being. Who explains the whole surgery procedure. He cares for you the minute you step into his office, he is a very kind Dr. and gentleman. He is the only Dr that will you call at before and after de surgery. I wish all Drs will be that him. I recomend him to any body who is looking for a top professional.
About Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1699733576
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- University Texas Health Sciences Center
- Morristown Mem Hosp UMDNJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chattar-Cora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chattar-Cora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chattar-Cora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chattar-Cora has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chattar-Cora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chattar-Cora speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chattar-Cora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chattar-Cora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chattar-Cora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chattar-Cora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.