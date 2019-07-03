Overview

Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Hand Center of San Antonio



Dr. Chattar-Cora works at Elite Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.