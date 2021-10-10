Dr. Deon Wolpowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deon Wolpowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deon Wolpowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia U Coll Phys&Surg and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Wolpowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Skin Care Associates10 Laurel Ave, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-8155
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolpowitz?
Very attentive to my concerns and he explained how and what he was doing before he started and as he was doing it. That diminished any anxiety that I had as the process began and answered questions that I hadn’t thought to ask yet. He made sure that I understood the instructions and he said to just call him if there was anything we noticed and were concerned about.
About Dr. Deon Wolpowitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396753307
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- Tufts/New Eng MC
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Columbia U Coll Phys&Surg
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolpowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolpowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolpowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolpowitz works at
Dr. Wolpowitz has seen patients for Jock Itch, Ringworm and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolpowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolpowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolpowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.