Dr. Deogracias Pena, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deogracias Pena, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Winter Garden and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Pena works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL, Winter Garden, FL and Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology at Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Winter Garden
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Deogracias Pena, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nephrology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1669483855
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Fla-Shands
Residency
  • Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Pediatric Nephrology Ny Medical College, Pediatrics
Internship
  • Ny Med College Lincoln Hospital
Medical Education
  • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deogracias Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

