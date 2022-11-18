Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seedial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Seedial works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MSPB Pulmonary / Critical Care / Sleep Disorders - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8855Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
MSPB Pulmonary / Critical Care / Sleep Disorders - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seedial?
Dr. Denzil Seedial, is a doctor that leaves his mark, very professional, caring & stands by his word. My mother, was in the hospital this year July & Aug. Dr Seedial, came to see her as her lungs were in trouble, admitted for Covid at 92 yrs old, hospital gave her the meds, she came home for approx. 9 days. However, recently diagnosed with Lymphoma, her immune system compromised, she was back in hospital after the 9 days home. Several Thorencentsis, finally adding both Pluxex's for lung draining, Dr. Seedial was there to oversee, watch her numbers explain & discuss her situation with me, her daughter & caretaker. My mothers' situation was grave. Dr. Seedial was hopeful but was honest with me each time he visited my mother. Upon the last day of my mothers' life, August 26, 2022, Dr. Seedial was the "only" doctor that came to see her that morning to check in on her. His bedside manner, expertise and caring attitude meant the world to me that he didn't give up on my mother.
About Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043267909
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seedial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seedial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seedial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seedial works at
Dr. Seedial has seen patients for Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seedial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seedial speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Seedial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seedial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seedial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seedial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.