Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Seedial works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSPB Pulmonary / Critical Care / Sleep Disorders - Wellington
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-8855
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MSPB Pulmonary / Critical Care / Sleep Disorders - Atlantis
    5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Denzil Seedial, is a doctor that leaves his mark, very professional, caring & stands by his word. My mother, was in the hospital this year July & Aug. Dr Seedial, came to see her as her lungs were in trouble, admitted for Covid at 92 yrs old, hospital gave her the meds, she came home for approx. 9 days. However, recently diagnosed with Lymphoma, her immune system compromised, she was back in hospital after the 9 days home. Several Thorencentsis, finally adding both Pluxex's for lung draining, Dr. Seedial was there to oversee, watch her numbers explain & discuss her situation with me, her daughter & caretaker. My mothers' situation was grave. Dr. Seedial was hopeful but was honest with me each time he visited my mother. Upon the last day of my mothers' life, August 26, 2022, Dr. Seedial was the "only" doctor that came to see her that morning to check in on her. His bedside manner, expertise and caring attitude meant the world to me that he didn't give up on my mother.
    Karen Petrella — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD
    About Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043267909
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
