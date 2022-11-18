Overview

Dr. Denzil Seedial, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Seedial works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.