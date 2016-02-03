Dr. Denzil Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denzil Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris was very concerned about my well being. After exam in his office immediately begin to order additional testing. He was very pleasant. Made me feel at ease. His office staff was polite and seemed to be enjoying their job. He has himself surrounded with good nurses and receptionist that was eager to help yet. My wait in the lobby was about five mins. I will be following up with him after tests are completed and he will be my cardiologist from this point on
About Dr. Denzil Harris, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750565933
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
