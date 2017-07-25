Overview

Dr. Denzil D'Souza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. D'Souza works at Fort Worth Heart in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.