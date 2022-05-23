Dr. Denys Severchenko, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severchenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denys Severchenko, DMD
Overview
Dr. Denys Severchenko, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Port, FL.
Dr. Severchenko works at
Locations
Aspen Dental5696 Tuscola Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (844) 225-9859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Severchenko was highly professional and clearly explained my case and lay out the treatment plan. He was compassionate and very supportive along with my full treatment. He made sure that I know the proper routine to take care of my dental health at home myself. Every time I had a question I received timely communication from Dr Severchenko which was a tremendous help.
About Dr. Denys Severchenko, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194349456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Severchenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Severchenko accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Severchenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Severchenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severchenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severchenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Severchenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.