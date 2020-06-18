See All Plastic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Denton Weiss, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Denton Weiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Denton D Weiss MD in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Denton D Weiss MD Plc.
    272 Bendix Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 490-7545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breast Ptosis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Had a mini facelift. Dr Weiss did a fantastic job, I could not be happier with the results. He took the time to do little ‘extras’ and as far as I am concerned he is an artist. My result looks completely natural just 10 years younger. I recommend him highly based on my facelift experience. Also, he recommended a diet to minimize bruising-inflammation and aid healing. I bruise super easily and followed his dietary recs to the letter. While I looked pretty banged up for at least 2 weeks post surgery, I lost 10 lbs and have kept it off for a year.
    Patient — Jun 18, 2020
    Dr. Denton Weiss, MD
    About Dr. Denton Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609843697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • National Naval Med Command
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denton Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Denton D Weiss MD in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

