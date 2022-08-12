Overview

Dr. Denton Watumull, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Watumull works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.