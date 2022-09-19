See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Denton Davenport, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denton Davenport, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University.

Dr. Davenport works at Modern Vascular in Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Thornton, CO, San Antonio, TX, Fairfax, VA, Surprise, AZ, Fort Worth, TX, Southaven, MS and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Vascular - Tucson AZ
    2171 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 201-4980
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    East Valley Neurosurgery, LLC
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 142, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 888-9198
  3. 3
    Modern Vascular in North Mesa, AZ
    535 E McKellips Rd Ste 111, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 223-1333
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Modern Vascular of Denver
    9441 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 617-7333
  5. 5
    Modern Vascular in San Antonio, TX
    9819 Huebner Rd Bldg 4, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 761-8775
  6. 6
    Modern Vascular in Fairfax, VA
    2812 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 279-6849
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Modern Vascular in Surprise, AZ
    14780 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 120, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 892-0917
  8. 8
    Modern Vascular Management, LLC
    718 Lexington Ave Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 640-7909
  9. 9
    Modern Vascular Management, LLC
    5750 Stratum Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 989-2580
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  10. 10
    Modern Vascular Management, LLC
    55 Physicians Ln, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 655-2136
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  11. 11
    Orion Pain
    16700 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 170, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 475-5646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing
Ischemia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing
Ischemia

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Ischemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ischemia
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Ischemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Very satisfied with his knowledge and compassion. Staff was also extremely helpful in putting me at ease. Will continue with him for stem cell therapy.
    Carol E Deibel — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Denton Davenport, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1861791873
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    • Midwestern University
    • Anesthesiology
