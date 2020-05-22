Dr. Nakayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denny Nakayama, MD
Overview
Dr. Denny Nakayama, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Nakayama works at
Locations
Denny A. Nakayama M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 814, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 545-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
dr nakayama and his staff are amazing!!!! he has been my rheumatologist since 2009 and continues to give me exceptional care and service. much mahalos for ur kokua and malama!!??
About Dr. Denny Nakayama, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558374066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakayama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakayama has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakayama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakayama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakayama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.