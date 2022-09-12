Dr. Battista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denny Battista, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denny Battista, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.
Dr. Battista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedics East PC183 Intrepid Ln, Syracuse, NY 13205 Directions (315) 251-0401
-
2
Cny Spine and Pain Medicine LLC7449 MORGAN RD, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 451-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Battista?
I’ve been in this office for quite a few years. No problem..other than you never see Dr. D. Batista.
About Dr. Denny Battista, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326090036
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Long Beach Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battista works at
Dr. Battista has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Battista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.