Overview

Dr. Denny Battista, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Battista works at Orthopedics East in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.