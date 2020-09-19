Overview

Dr. Dennisse Ruiz-Adib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ruiz-Adib works at Pain MD Associates & RegenMD Med Spa in Plano, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.