Dr. Dennisse Ruiz-Adib, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennisse Ruiz-Adib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ruiz-Adib works at
Locations
Texas Womans clinic2419 Coit Rd Ste B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 985-0123Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Denton Community Home Care207 N Bonnie Brae St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-3600
Gregory Norman Messner LLC4001 W 15th St Ste 480, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-0123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. So down to earth.
About Dr. Dennisse Ruiz-Adib, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134322423
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz-Adib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz-Adib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz-Adib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz-Adib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz-Adib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz-Adib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz-Adib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.