Dr. Durkee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennise Durkee, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennise Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Durkee works at
Locations
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1115 Wellness Way, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 644-5371
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Durkee has been my primary gynecologist for about 7 years now. The care and attention at each visit is always exceptional. I was anxious during a visit and she talked me through it. She took the time to personally call me about lab results. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Dennise Durkee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407850373
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durkee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durkee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.