Overview

Dr. Dennis Yap, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yap works at Yap Family Practice in Springfield, IL with other offices in Ramsey, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.