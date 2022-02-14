See All Neurosurgeons in Ogden, UT
Dr. Dennis Winters, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dennis Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School VA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Winters works at Utah Spine Care, LLC in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Spine Care, LLC
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6947
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Spondylolisthesis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 14, 2022
    Excellent MD. Great surgeon and great bedside manners. Highly recommend.
    Martina Williams — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Winters, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1194769604
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas KA
    • University of Kansas KA
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School VA
    • Neurosurgery
