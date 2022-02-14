Dr. Dennis Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Winters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School VA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Winters works at
Utah Spine Care, LLC4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6947Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent MD. Great surgeon and great bedside manners. Highly recommend.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194769604
- University of Kansas KA
- University of Kansas KA
- Eastern Virginia Medical School VA
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.