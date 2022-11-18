Dr. Dennis Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1381 Reservoir Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-5197
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN A PATIENT OFDR. D FOR OVER 20 YEARS. THE THING I LIKE BEST ABOUT HIM; HE IS GENUINLY COMPASSIONATE ABOUT HIS PATIENTS. HE IS KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT THE MEDS WE PUT INTO OUR BODIES AND IS CONCERN FOR OUR WELL-BEING. I HAVE RECOMMENDED A FEW PEOPLE TO HIM AND THEY ARE STILL HIS PATIENTS [MINUS MY BROTHER WHO HAS PASSED ON]. ALSO HIS STAFF IS AMAZING THOSE YOUNG LADIES ARE VERY RESPECTFUL AND PERSONABLE TO PATIENTS [ALL THE TIME] A GOOD DOCTOR IS ALWAYS GOING TO HAVE GOOD STAFF. I LOVE THIS PLACE AND MY DR. D
About Dr. Dennis Williams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093715955
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
