Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Wigle works at
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dr. Wigle is a excellent doctor, he reinflated my left lung on 11-2-2020 thank you sir. And thank you Mayo clinic and staff at St. Mary's 10th floor. From Tulsa Oklahoma.
- Thoracic Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1922117969
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Wigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wigle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wigle works at
Dr. Wigle has seen patients for Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.