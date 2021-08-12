Overview

Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Wigle works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

