See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD

Thoracic Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Wigle works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophagostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wigle?

Aug 12, 2021
Dr. Wigle is a excellent doctor, he reinflated my left lung on 11-2-2020 thank you sir. And thank you Mayo clinic and staff at St. Mary's 10th floor. From Tulsa Oklahoma.
Clinton D Perry — Aug 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wigle to family and friends

Dr. Wigle's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wigle

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD.

About Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD

Specialties
  • Thoracic Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1922117969
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wigle works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Wigle’s profile.

Dr. Wigle has seen patients for Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.