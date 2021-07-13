Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Story County Medical Center.
Locations
Katzmann Breast Center1601 NW 114th St Ste 151, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 222-7830
Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Story County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Whitmer is very professional and has a great bedside manor. He is a skilled surgeon who explains things very well. His office staff is top notch. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Whitmer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmer.
