Overview

Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They completed their residency with St Louis University Hospital



Dr. Whatley works at AnMed Health Urology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.