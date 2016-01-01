Dr. Dennis Weppner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weppner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Weppner, MD
Dr. Dennis Weppner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Dennis Weppner MD PC6044 Main St Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-1709
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- State Of New York Medical Consortiam
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Weppner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weppner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weppner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weppner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weppner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weppner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weppner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.