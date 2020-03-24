Dr. Dennis Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Wen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Wen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Wen works at
Locations
-
1
Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery Sc87 N Airlite St Ste 220, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-6611
-
2
Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery901 Center St Ste 305, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (847) 695-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wen?
Dr. Wen took care of our daughter's surgery after she was diagnosed with a bad compression in her neck. From the initial phone call the office staff was absolutely fabulous. Dr. Wen spent a whole hour explaining the complexity of the surgery and the risks. He answered every question and did NOT dismiss them or rush them in any way. Staff returned every call promptly and with the upmost sincerity. Extremely caring, compassionate staff and doctor. Highly skilled and highly recommend. I could not imagine such a wonderful experience with such a serious issue.
About Dr. Dennis Wen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689662066
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Bartholomew's Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.