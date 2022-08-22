Dr. Dennis Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ward, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Sch Med.
Locations
Dennis R. Ward MD PA201 Maitland Ave Ste 1017, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 831-4454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Have a good retirement! You were a good doctor, great bedside manner, and truly a fantastic artist in your work. Hope retirement treats you well! Thanks for being there.
About Dr. Dennis Ward, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Homewood Hospital Center N Campus
- Loma Linda Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
