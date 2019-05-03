Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vollmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas (San Antonio) and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Vollmer works at
Locations
Head and Neck Surgery Clinic415 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vollmer took care of my back problem seven months ago with a fairly simple surgery. Walked out of hospital the next day nearly pain free. Two other surgeons surgeons had recommended a spinal fusion. I am back to full exercise, including hiking, raking, etc. No pain! So thankful!
About Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013950047
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Texas (San Antonio)
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Vollmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vollmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vollmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vollmer works at
Dr. Vollmer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vollmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollmer.
