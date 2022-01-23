Overview

Dr. Dennis Vega, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Vega works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.