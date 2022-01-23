Dr. Dennis Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Vega, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Vega works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Thoracic Surgery1610 Route 88 Ste 203, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
My experience with Dr. Vega was great! At all times he was respectful, informative and professional. He explained the how’s and why’s of my surgical procedure in layman’s terms and consequently set my mind at ease. The surgery was a success and my healing was non eventful. If you are in need of someone with his specialties I would advise you to put your faith in Dr. Vega. Grade A!
About Dr. Dennis Vega, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750571253
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.