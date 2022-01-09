Dr. Unks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Unks, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Unks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Unks works at
Locations
Asheville Cardiology Associates-sylva5 VANDERBILT PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6001
- 2 189 Hospital Dr Ste A, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Directions (828) 274-6000
Medicor Associates Inc.120 E 2nd St Fl 2, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time and very efficient check-in. Review of progress and medicines, EKG taken and explained. First class experience.
About Dr. Dennis Unks, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023014149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unks works at
Dr. Unks has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Unks speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.