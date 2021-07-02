Overview

Dr. Dennis Uhrhammer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uhrhammer works at IUHealth Physicians Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.