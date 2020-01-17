Dr. Dennis Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Tang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Center8631 W 3rd St # 915E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cedars Sinai Marina Del Rey4676 Admiralty Way # 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 423-1220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tang was an amazing Doctor. I felt like he truly understands the needs of his patients and provides them outstanding care. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an ENT.
About Dr. Dennis Tang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1215355748
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation , Cleveland Ohio
- Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.