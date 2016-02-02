Overview

Dr. Dennis Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Bay Women's Health in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.