Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3702 Washington St Ste 404, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 967-6550
    Hollywood Office
    3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Memorial Regional Hospital South
    3600 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-4500

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Murmur
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Murmur

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr.Spiller is my cardiologist I highly recommend him to anyone who looks for a doctor who explains your condition well, who listens to you, who makes you comfortable to ask a question, and gives you the right answer making you feel good. The office staff is nice and friendly.
    Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922047398
    Education & Certifications

    • Deborah Heart and Lung Ctr
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

