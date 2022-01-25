Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3702 Washington St Ste 404, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 967-6550
-
2
Hollywood Office3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Memorial Regional Hospital South3600 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Spiller is my cardiologist I highly recommend him to anyone who looks for a doctor who explains your condition well, who listens to you, who makes you comfortable to ask a question, and gives you the right answer making you feel good. The office staff is nice and friendly.
About Dr. Dennis Spiller, DO
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922047398
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart and Lung Ctr
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
