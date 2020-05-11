Dr. Dennis Sorresso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorresso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sorresso, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Sorresso, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.
Locations
American Sleep Medicine7900 Belfort Pkwy Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 281-0107
Florida Sleep Solutions Inc13453 N Main St Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 683-0687
Hospital Affiliations
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sorresso, Is a very good Dr, I am not judging a dr because of office staff.
About Dr. Dennis Sorresso, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245283357
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorresso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorresso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorresso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorresso has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorresso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorresso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorresso.
