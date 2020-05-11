Overview

Dr. Dennis Sorresso, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sorresso works at Bagnoli & Salah Partnership in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.