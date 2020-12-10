Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Spends with his patients quality time and listens on all they health problems!
About Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336170265
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Bronson/Borgess Hosps
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
