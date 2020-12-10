Overview

Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Sollom works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Park Rapids, MN and Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.