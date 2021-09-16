Overview

Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at The Lung Center At Saint Agnes in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.