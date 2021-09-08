Overview

Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Smith works at Adventhealth Medical Group Weight Loss And Bariatric Surgery At Celebration in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

