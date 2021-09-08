Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Smith, MD
Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Weight Loss And Bariatric Surgery At Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 401A, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent. I had DS surgery by him in late 2018. At the time I weight 568lbs @ 5'10. Now, in 2021, I weight 200lbs. The surgery went flawlessly and my recovery was super easy. His office/staff has always been available to answer questions and their support continues til this day. Could not recommend him more!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215048608
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Hosp, General Surgery
- U Ala
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
