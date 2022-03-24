Dr. Dennis Slavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Slavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Slavin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Slavin works at
Locations
Rio Grande Pain Team910 E 8th St Ste 1, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-0565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Rio Grande Pain Team1900 S Jackson Rd Ste 6, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 973-0319Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Salvin going on 2+ year's. Always busy caring for his patients, yes sometimes I have to wait extra time. However, he ways gives me the same time to express may concerns. He's a great doctor has made my life liveable controlling my serve pain. I hope he will be continue for a long time to come. .
About Dr. Dennis Slavin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215968995
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slavin works at
Dr. Slavin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.
