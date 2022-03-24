Overview

Dr. Dennis Slavin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Slavin works at RIO GRANDE PAIN TEAM in Weslaco, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.