Dr. Dennis Simmons, DDS
Dr. Dennis Simmons, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Brite Smiles Dental Care8977 HUNTERS WAY, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (651) 212-7961Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Simmons and his staff are wonderful and trustworthy from start to finish. I have never felt like treatment was being pushed upon me, and anything recommended is always broken down by levels of importance. I highly recommend Brite Smiles to everyone!
- Dentistry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1528232782
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
