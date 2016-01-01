Overview

Dr. Dennis Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at Dr. Gary L. Chan, MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.