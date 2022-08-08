See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD

Gynecology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.

Dr. Scribner works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
    Saguaro Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Gynecologic Oncology
    7200 W Bell Rd # A, Glendale, AZ 85308
    Scottsdale -Thompson Peak - Gynecologic Oncology
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
    Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, North Phoenix
    2915 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale
    9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

  Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
  Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    Optima Health
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American

    Aug 08, 2022
    He has been an excellent compassionate and very knowledgeable in caring for me the past year and a half for Ovarian Cancer.
    Mickey — Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Scribner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Scribner has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Scribner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scribner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scribner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

