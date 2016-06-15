Dr. Dennis Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL.
Conviva Care Center Greenacres6766 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33413 Directions (561) 966-0015
- Humana
I consider Dr. Salazar to be extremely knowledgeable and very patient-friendly. It is an extreme pleasure to visit him in his office.
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.