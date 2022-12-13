Overview

Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sagini works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.