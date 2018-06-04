Dr. Dennis Ryan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ryan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ryan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
-
1
Methuen Podiatry Associates386 Merrimack St Ste 1B, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 682-0382
-
2
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
His very professional kind and friendly
About Dr. Dennis Ryan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154381085
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ryan speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.