Dr. Dennis Rousseau, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Rousseau, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas502 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas8715 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas215 E Quincy St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas3903 Wiseman Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas16977 INTERSTATE 35 N, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 946-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Rousseau, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801805239
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rousseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
