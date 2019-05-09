Overview

Dr. Dennis Rassias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Rassias works at ALBANY THORACIC & ESOPHOGEAL SURGICAL GROUP in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.