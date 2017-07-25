See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Ramos works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 589, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 25, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1841493053
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Internship
  • 2004
Medical Education
  • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
