Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 589, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borrero is extremely kind and compassionate. His heart is in everything that he does and the care that he provides is excellent.
About Dr. Dennis Ramos, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841493053
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- 2004
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.