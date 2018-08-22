Dr. Dennis Porto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Porto, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Porto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
Locations
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 222-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He performed my sinus surgery and had great bedside manner and it was quick and very little pain! Great results. Thanks
About Dr. Dennis Porto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porto has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Porto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porto.
