Overview

Dr. Dennis Porto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Porto works at Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.