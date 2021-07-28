See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Dennis Poe, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dennis Poe, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Poe works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Division of Adolescent Young Adult Medicine At Boston Childrens Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6460
  2. 2
    Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Enhancement
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6460
  3. 3
    Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham
    333 Longwood Ave Fl 3, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6460
  4. 4
    The Division of Adolescent Young Adult Medicine At Boston Childrens Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6460
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr. Poe is amazing. He takes the time to explain things fully and has a comforting way about him.
    Pam Duggan — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Dennis Poe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Finnish
    NPI Number
    • 1699749002
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Poe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Poe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

