Dr. Dennis Poe, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Poe, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
The Division of Adolescent Young Adult Medicine At Boston Childrens Hospital300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6460
Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Enhancement9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6460
Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham333 Longwood Ave Fl 3, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6460
The Division of Adolescent Young Adult Medicine At Boston Childrens Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6460Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poe is amazing. He takes the time to explain things fully and has a comforting way about him.
About Dr. Dennis Poe, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English, Finnish
- 1699749002
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Syracuse University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Poe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poe accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Poe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Poe speaks Finnish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Poe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
